London Stadium converted into baseball diamond for Cubs-Cardinals series

London Stadium has undergone a transformation, turning into a baseball diamond for an exciting two-game series between the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals.

The event marks a continuation of MLB's International Series, which began in 2019 but was temporarily halted due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The Cubs are flying to England in more ways than one. They've won eight of their last nine games, giving them some serious momentum heading into a weekend series against their rival.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

This will be the Cubs first regular-season game in England in franchise history.

Game one of the Cubs-Cardinals London Series can be watched live on FOX 32 Chicago. The first pitch is scheduled for Saturday at 12:10 p.m. Chicago time.

Associated Press contributed to this report.