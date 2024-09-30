Lonzo Ball plans on playing in the Chicago Bulls' season opener: 'that’s the plan'

After two and a half seasons without Lonzo Ball, the Chicago Bulls guard is planning on making his NBA return.

At Bulls media day Monday, Ball said he plans on playing for the Bulls this season.

If all goes to plan, he'll be playing in the season opener.

"I think I'll be ready for the first game, for sure," Ball said.

Bulls training camp, which starts Oct. 1, will give the team a better idea of how much the guard will play.

"We're going to have to bring him up slowly. He's already played 5 on 5," Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas said. "We're going to take one step at a time."

Ball has undergone multiple knee surgeries during his Bulls' tenure. In May, it was revealed he had a cartilage transplant on his left knee.

If he plays on opening night, or at all in the 2024-2025 season, he'll be the first such athlete to undergo a cartilage transplant and play again in professional sports.

Ball didn't say if he felt any discomfort in his knee. But, he did say he felt healthy enough to compete.

"I pretty much have a brand new knee," Ball said. "I feel healthy enough to play, that's all that matters."

The Bulls have undergone a massive change this offseason, as DeMar DeRozan and Alex Caruso have departed via trades and the Bulls have begun opting for younger team headlined by newcomers Josh Giddey and Matas Buzelis and returnees Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu.

All-Star Zach LaVine remains on the Bulls' roster, and Ball would be one of the vested veterans the Bulls are looking to for assistance with player development.

Ball last played in the 2021-2022 season where he played in 35 games and averaged 13 points, 5.4, rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. He paired with Caruso to form a defensively sound backcourt.

It remains to be seen how effective Ball will be when he returns. But, as a career 34.6 percent shooter from 3-point range, Ball will be a welcome addition to the Bulls' rotation as a shooter, which is an area the Bulls struggled in last season.

Ball said back-to-back games are "off the table" at the moment, and that when he does start playing again he'll have to start on a minutes restriction.

That "when" is much better than the "if" that surrounded Ball's future in the past season. His return is in sight, and he wants to be as soon as opening night.

"That’s the goal," Ball said. "Can’t tell the future but that’s the plan."