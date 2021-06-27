Expand / Collapse search

Los Angeles Dodgers beat Chicago Cubs 7-1

By Greg Beacham
Associated Press

LOS ANGELES - Clayton Kershaw racked up a season-high 13 strikeouts over eight dominant innings, and Zach McKinstry hit a grand slam in the second inning of the Los Angeles Dodgers' 7-1 victory over the Chicago Cubs

Cody Bellinger homered in his second straight game and drove in three runs in the Dodgers' third consecutive win over Chicago after four Cubs pitchers combined for a no-hitter in the series opener Thursday. 

Kershaw yielded four hits while flummoxing the Cubs with his slider, recording his highest strikeout total in a regular-season game since July 2017 and getting a season-high 25 swings and misses.

Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo left the game with tightness on the left side of his lower back. The slugger struck out and grounded out in his first two at-bats against Kershaw. 

