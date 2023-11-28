Loyola Chicago defeats Chicago State 62-53

Jalen Quinn scored 15 points as Loyola Chicago beat Chicago State 62-53 on Tuesday night.

Quinn shot 4 of 6 from the field and 7 for 8 from the line for the Ramblers (4-3). Sheldon Edwards scored 14 points, shooting 4 for 10 (4 for 9 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line. Des Watson was 4-of-8 shooting, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 6 from the line to finish with 13 points.

Jahsean Corbett led the way for the Cougars (2-7) with 14 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals. Chicago State also got eight points from Noble Crawford.