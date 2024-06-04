Expand / Collapse search

Luis Robert Jr. returns from IL, but White Sox put Tommy Pham on 10-day IL

Published  June 4, 2024 2:41pm CDT
White Sox
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - The White Sox are getting one of their best bats back to the lineup, but are also losing one of their better players to the injured list.

Chicago announced Tuesday Luis Robert Jr. was reinstated from the injured list. In the same move, outfielder Tommy Pham was placed on the 10-day injured list.

Robert Jr. was placed on the injured list on April 6. He suffered a right hip flexor strain at Kansas City the day before. In seven games, Robert Jr. is batting .214 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBI.

Pham was injured sliding into home plate in the eighth inning on Sunday at Milwaukee. 

Pham has batted .280 with seven doubles, three home runs and 12 RBI in 33 games since joining the Sox on April 26.

The White Sox are 15-45 this season, the worst start in franchise history through two months. The Sox visit the Cubs Tuesday and Wednesday.

