Maggie Graham scores as Dash stymie Stars 2-1

Maggie Graham scored the game-winner in Houston's comeback win.

In chilly weather on the outskirts of Chicago, Jameese Joseph scored the opening goal for the Stars in the 18th minute. Paige Nielsen popped up with the equalizer for the visiting Dash just two minutes later.

Graham scored the winning goal with her first touch of the match in the 64th minute, having been introduced as a substitute just a minute beforehand. The rookie out of Duke slammed home a short tee up from Delanie Sheehan.

Graham became the first player in NWSL history to score off the bench in her first two career regular season matches.

Dash head coach Fabrice Gautraut got his first win as a head coach, and Houston's first of the new season.