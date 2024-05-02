'Many ways that we can play': Behind the Chicago Sky's point guard battle this preseason

On Teresa Weatherspoon’s team, there are some requirements for anyone playing point guard.

The Chicago Sky, who have a point guard position battle going on in training camp ahead of Weatherspoon’s first season, should take note.

"You take the lead," Weatherspoon said. "If the ball's in your hand, you have to communicate. You have to talk. You have to lead. You have to put people in the right positions. So if the ball is in your hands, you can't just hold it."

Communicating, directing and leading are all traits of a veteran point guard. Luckily, the Sky have two of those in Lindsay Allen and Dana Evans. But, how the point guard position shakes out remains to be seen.

That’s what the Sky will figure out before its season opener.

Allen and Evans are both WNBA veterans. Allen is a six-year veteran; Evans has been in the league for three seasons.

Evans has been with the Sky since the Wings traded her to Chicago during her rookie season. She’s in line to ascend to the starting point guard role, however Weatherspoon was candid about what the Sky’s point guard position and rotation could look like.

"There's many ways that we can play," Weatherspoon said when asked on how she’d like to see the point guard position battle play out. "We'll take advantage of it to make people be reactive to what we do."

A reason why Weatherspoon sees a few different ways the point guard position can go is because of how different Allen and Evans are as players.

"To me, they're like almost polar opposites and it's great for us," Sky guard Marina Mabrey said. "We can use both of them."

Evans is more of an offensive player than Allen is.

Even though Evans came off the bench behind Courtney Williams last season, she averaged 9.2 points per game. That’s almost three more points per game than Allen’s 6.5 points per game. Evans ability as a shooter can pay off with a Sky team that loaded up on post depth in the draft.

However, Allen averaged 4.5 assists per game and has three more years in the league than Evans does. Her ability as a distributor can benefit Kamilla Cardoso, Angel Reese and Elizabeth Williams as well as it benefits Marina Mabrey, Diamond DeShields and Brynna Maxwell on the wing.

Mabrey, who shot 39 percent from 3-point range last season, knows this.

"Watching them compete is great, but also seeing that high-powered great shooting, getting into the rim from Dana and then LA (Lindsay Allen) finding everybody, getting people and getting into paint also, but then also kicking it out and finding those wings and the post player," Mabrey said. "Honestly, all you can ask is for them to do what they do."

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JULY 20: Dana Evans #11 of the Chicago Sky handles the ball during the first half of the WNBA game against the Phoenix Mercury at Footprint Center on July 20, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and Expand

However, Weatherspoon doesn’t want to limit the point guard role to just Evans and Allen. If Mabrey has the ball or if Chennedy Carter has the ball, Weatherspoon expects the offense to keep flowing.

She wants to see the person running the point check her requirements of communicating, directing and leading.

"You have to get people in places, you got to get order and it comes from the conductor," Weatherspoon said. "If that ball is in Marina's hands at that time, conduct the show. If that ball is in Lindsay's hands and the ball is in Dana's hands, conduct the show. It could be in Kennedy's hand, conduct the show."

In Mabrey’s sense, allowing her to run the point would also open up opportunities for Evans on the offensive end. Allowing Evans to move around off the ball gives her a chance to drive or get into a shooting rhythm.

"Especially with me and Dana play together, it's great because like obviously I can play the one, too," Mabrey said. "She can really put some numbers up and she can put them up quick."

As the Sky open up their preseason slate, it gives the team and Weatherspoon a chance to see what they have in live action against another team.

It’ll give a first look into how Weatherspoon can finagle rotations and which lineups play well with each other.

It starts with communication. It’ll end with an idea of how the Sky will run their point this season.

"It's important to communicate what we're doing," Weatherspoon said. "And then once the point guard communicates what we're doing, the most important thing is for everybody else to echo the call so there's communication across the board."