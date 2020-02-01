Marquette 76, DePaul 72

article

Markus Howard returned to action and scored 31 points and Marquette beat DePaul 76-72 on in game the Blue Demons led most of the way.

His jumper -- which followed a pair foul shots -- occurred with 82 seconds left to give the Golden Eagles the lead for good.

He scored eight of Marquette's last 10.

Howard gave Marquette its only lead of the first half at 21-20.

He left Wednesday night's double-overtime win against Xavier with 11:15 remaining in regulation when a hit to the face resulted in a bloody nose.

Charlie Moore led four Blue Demons in double digits with 21 points.