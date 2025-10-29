Matas Buzelis scores 27 and Bulls move to 4-0 with 126-113 win over Kings

article

Matas Buzelis scored 27 points, and the Chicago Bulls defeated the Sacramento Kings 126-113 on Wednesday night to remain unbeaten.

Chicago improved to 4-0, its best start since 2021-22.

Josh Giddey had 20 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds, and Nikola Vucevic had 13 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists for Chicago. Kevin Huerter added 18 points for the Bulls, who shot 53.8% from the field.

Sacramento’s Zach LaVine scored 30 points in his return to Chicago. He played for the Bulls from 2018 until he was traded to the Kings before the All-Star break last season. The Bulls played a video tribute to him during the first quarter.

DeMar DeRozan, another former Bull, scored 19 points for Sacramento. Domantas Sabonis added 18 points, 11 rebounds and six assists for the Kings, who lost their third straight. The Kings shot 53.1% from the field but made just 7 of 28 3-pointers.

Sacramento visited defending champion Oklahoma City on Tuesday night and left with a hard-fought 107-101 loss . The Kings had enough energy to lead 64-62 at halftime, but the Bulls outscored the Kings 64-49 after the break.

The Bulls used a 39-27 third quarter to take a 101-91 lead. They shot 65.4% from the field in the period and had 14 assists. Giddey had five assists in the quarter.

The Bulls extended their lead to 17 points in the fourth.

Up next

Kings: At Milwaukee on Saturday.

Bulls: Host New York on Friday.