Matt Eberflus laments missed opportunities in Chicago Bears loss to the Colts: 'We left one out there today'

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus didn't mince words after Sunday's 21-16 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

Whatever Sunday was, it slipped through the Bears' hands.

"We had an opportunity to win that game," he said.

The offense scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, but didn't get a chance to get a game-winner when Johnathan Taylor went off-tackle to get a game-sealing first down.

In the end, the missed chances did the Bears in against the Colts. This includes a fourth-and-one play at the Colts' one-yard line, and the strip-sack with 6:52 left.

At that moment, the Bears had a chance to take the lead. They were down 14-9 but that fumble led to a touchdown which put the Colts up 21-9 and was the difference in the five-point win over the Bears.

"Overall, it's got to be better," Eberflus said. "They won the game, but we left one out there today."

The hardest pill to swallow was the fourth-and-goal play.

At the one, with the Colts down their best interior defensive lineman, the Bears' opted for a pitch play that went horizontal and for a loss of 12.

Instead of getting even a field goal, the Bears got nothing. They were shut out in the first half of a game where they were one score away.

Eberflus took responsibility for that sequence.

"We like the play, it just didn't work out," Eberflus said. "It's on the coaches, we have to be better there."

The Bears' defense did all it could. It kept a mobile and big-play oriented quarterback in check. Anthony Richardson had a 44-yard completion to Alec Pierce, but that was it.

He turned the ball over twice, once in the red zone, but the Bears didn't score don't those turnover opportunities.

The Colts scored on the Bears' turnovers.

It was the difference in the game, Eberflus said.

"We have to honor the football," Eberflus said. "They scored on those opportunities, and we did not. It's important that we do those things going forward."

Sunday came down to which team could make one more play or two. The Colts made those plays.

The Bears had their chances, too. The offense made the wrong calls or mistepped too many times.

Eberflus said Sunday offered some positives. The team saw what worked.

But there were too many issues, and the Bears still don't have an offensive identity.

"We got to execute better," Eberflus said.