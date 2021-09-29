Nagy not saying who Bears’ starting QB will be against Lions

Bears coach Matt Nagy was not ready to say who the starting quarterback will be when Chicago hosts the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Veteran Andy Dalton remains the No. 1 signal-caller, with rookie Justin Fields backing him up and Nick Foles in the third spot, Nagy said Wednesday.

But as for who will start this week?

Nagy said that "will be sorted out once we have a clearer picture" on the health of his top two quarterbacks. Both were expected to practice Wednesday in some capacity.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

Quarterback Justin Fields #1 talks with Quarterback Andy Dalton #14 of the Chicago Bears talks before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Soldier Field on September 19, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Nagy would not say, either, if he will continue to call plays on offense.

The Bears delivered one of the worst performances ever on that side of the ball by an NFL team in a 26-6 loss at Cleveland last week. They had just 47 yards, the ninth-lowest total in league history and the second lowest for the charter franchise.

Nick Foles of the Chicago Bears warms up before a NFL Preseason game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on August 28, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Bears defeated the Titans 27-24. (Wesley Hitt/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Fields, the No. 11 overall pick, got sacked nine times for 67 yards while throwing for just 68 in his first NFL start. He also injured his right hand.

Advertisement

Dalton left the Bears’ Week 2 win over Cincinnati with a knee injury.