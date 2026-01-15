What's next for Matt Shaw? 3 Takeaways from Alex Bregman's Chicago Cubs introductory press conference

The Chicago Cubs officially introduced Alex Bregman as the franchise’s newest infielder and prized offseason acquisition on Thursday.

It didn’t take long for Bregman to explain what makes him special.

"I’m a winning baseball player," Bregman said.

That’s exactly why Bregman was worth the five-year, $175 million contract. The move immediately improves the offensive lineup and won’t offer any decline defensively at third base.

Here’s what we learned from Bregman’s introductory press conference.

Bregman sees a contender at Wrigley

This is not the first time the Cubs tried to land Bregman.

It was well-documented how the Cubs pursued Bregman last season, before falling short as the Boston Red Sox signed him.

"This is a player that I’ve coveted for a long time," Hoyer said, "This is truly an incredible teammate, and someone that is focused every single day on us winning."

It’s hard to see why Hoyer wouldn’t want Bregman. He’s a three-time All-Star, a two-time World Series champion and a one-time Gold Glove winner.

Getting Bregman now lifts the Cubs’ roster. They solidified one of the best infields in baseball, as Bregman joins shortstop Dansby Swanson and second baseman Nico Hoerner, and improved the offense with a bat that had a .273 batting average and drove in 62 RBI last season.

Bregman said he wanted to be at a place that values his family and winning baseball games. He saw both in Wrigley Field.

He sees such an opportunity to win at Wrigley and with the Cubs, he changed his number from No. 2 to No. 3. Hoerner wears No. 2, but No. 3 symbolizes something else for Bregman.

"I want a third championship," Bregman said.

Seeing that potential in the Cubs can’t be understated for one of the biggest free agent signings Hoyer has made in his time as the Cubs’ chief decision maker.

"There’s an excitement in the air about Cubs baseball," Bregman said. "I can’t wait to get after it and get out there on the field."

What this means for Matt Shaw

The Cubs were bullish on infielder Matt Shaw’s future.

As one of the top young prospects, Shaw became a regular in the Cubs’ lineup last season. He showcased fantastic defense, but an inconsistent bat.

Bringing in Bregman means Shaw will most likely head to the bench. Hoyer looked at the positive in that move.

"Do we have really good, really versatile players? That's a positive," Hoyer said. "We have a lot of guys that can play different positions really well."

Shaw came on offensively in the second half of the season. In 205 at-bats in 63 games in the second half of 2025, Shaw recorded a .258 batting average with 11 home runs, 29 RBI and a .317 on-base percentage.

However, Shaw struggled to hit in the postseason. He had a .118 batting average in the playoffs with seven strikeouts against five walks. Still, offense was never Shaw’s calling card. His best attribute was his defense, which was on display all season long for the Cubs.

Hoyer noted Shaw could see time in the outfield, too. This means the Cubs could be trying to develop Shaw into a defensive specialist capable of playing all over the field, something like what the Cubs acquired when they traded for utility player Willi Castro at the trade deadline.

This sets up finishing touches for the Cubs’ offseason

Hoyer has already done major work with the Cubs.

He acquired Edward Cabrera from the Marlins to add a much-needed starting arm and retooled the Cubs’ bullpen before signing Bregman.

"We did check some of the big boxes," Hoyer said.

And, Hoyer still isn’t finished.

What that looks like remains to be seen, but Hoyer did mention depth being a target.

The Cubs could be in the market for an outfielder with MLB experience; Kevin Alcantara slides up the bench with Owen Caissie traded to Miami, but he has 13 MLB games under his belt.

The Cubs could try and add another bullpen arm, too. Whatever the Cubs have in mind, Hoyer made it clear there will be more to come.

"By no means are we done with the offseason," Hoyer said.