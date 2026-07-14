Meet the Chicago Cubs 2026 MLB Draft Class

The Chicago Cubs came into the MLB Draft with a plan and addressed it head-on.

Most of their 2026 draft selections went to one specific position. That's not too surprising, given the state of the team in the major leagues.

Here's what the Cubs' 2026 MLB Draft Class looks like.

By the numbers:

The Cubs have had plenty of injuries to their pitching rotation so far in 2026. Perhaps that highlighted the need to bring more pitchers into their pitching pipeline.

Either way, the Cubs accomplished that mission in the first round and beyond.

"We felt like it might happen, just given the way the pitching crop kind of lined up with a lot of the bats going a little bit earlier," Cubs vice president of scouting Dan Kantrovitz told reporters on Sunday.

Related article

Here's how the Cubs' draft class looks by the numbers:

There was a clear and present desire to add pitching to the pipeline. Of the Cubs' 21 selections, 16 of them were pitchers.

Selecting Townsend in the first round marked the first time the Cubs selected a pitcher with their first-round selection since 2022, when the team took Cade Horton No. 7 overall.

Of those 16 pitchers, 15 were drafted from the college ranks. Only Dylan Blomker, out of La Cueva High School, came from the prep level.

Blomker was one of just two prep player taken by the Cubs. The only other player taken from the high school ranks was catcher Emanuel Hernandez.

The Cubs took two catchers – Hernandez and Brennan Hudson – and two infielders – Myles Bailey and Corey Nunez – while Caden Sorrell was the only outfielder the Cubs selected.

Chicago Cubs 2026 MLB Draft Class

Round 1 (23): Cade Townsend, RHP - University of Mississippi

Round 2 (62): Caden Sorrell, OF - Texas A&M University

Round 2C (75): Myles Bailey, INF - Florida State University

Round 3 (98): Carson Jasa, RHP - University of Nebraska

Round 4 (126): Dylan Marionneaux, RHP - Northwestern State (La.)

Round 5 (159): Dylan Blomker. RHP - La Cueva High School (N.M.)

Round 6 (188): Isaac Morton, RHP - University of Minnesota

Round 7 (217): Cole Tryba, LHP - University of California, Santa Barbara

Round 8 (247): Lance Williams, RHP - University of Maryland

Round 9 (277): Chase Meyer, RHP - West Virginia University

Round 10 (307): Luke Alwood, RHP - Seattle University (Wash.)

Round 11 (337): Ariston Veasey, RHP - Clemson University (S.C.)

Round 12 (367): Brandon Arvidson, LHP - University of Tennessee

Round 13 (397): Emanuel Hernandez, C - Carlos Beltran Baseball Academy (P.R.)

Round 14 (427): Corey Nunez, INF - University of California, Santa Barbara

Round 15 (457): Griffin Naess, RHP - California Polytechnic State University

Round 16 (487): Ashton Pocol, RHP - Florida Gulf Coast University

Round 17 (517): Ryan Marton, RHP - University of Nevada, Las Vegas

Round 18 (547): Luke McGrath, RHP - James Madison University (Va.)

Round 19 (577): Luke Guth, RHP - Vanderbilt University (Tenn.)

Round 20 (607): Brennan Hudson, C - University of Georgia