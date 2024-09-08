Meet Phillis Roepke and her incomparable Chicago Bears woman cave, complete with Mike Dikta wine

Twenty miles from Kentucky sits a town called Golconda, Illinois. It has population of 700.

Most notably known for its proximity to the Ohio River, Golconda is also home to one of the most dedicated Bears fans: Phillis Roepke.

She has her own Bears woman cave to prove it.

Her fandom has spanned for over five decades, dating back to 1967.



"I was pregnant with my twins, and I couldn’t do anything. I had to be on the couch for two months," Roepke said. "I got into football and I’ve been hooked since. I was young, I was 19 and just wanted to be really involved in what I’d do."



Since then, she's collected countless memorabilia, from signed jerseys, to valuable cards and even unique items like timeless Bears libations.



"My husband painted the wall blue for me," Roepke said. "I have a case of Walter Payton beer… Never been open. And then I have a bottle of Ditka wine."



That pales in comparison to her real display of commitment.

Come every home game on Sundays, Roepke travels over 700 miles round trip to watch her favorite team at Soldier Field.



"I leave at 3 A.M. and stop four times at least to pick up the other three and usually have quick breakfast and fill up with gas," Roepke said. "You’re essentially on the road for 12 hours."



It's a journey that goes beyond dawn to dusk as this Bears fan definitely takes the road less traveled to earn the title of "Super Fan."