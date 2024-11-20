With Minnesota coming to town, Chicago Bears and Caleb Williams prepare for blitz onslaught

The old saying goes, if you can't take the heat then get out of the kitchen.

The Chicago Bears are well aware of that this weekend as they prepare to play their second divisional game in as many weeks.

When the Minnesota Vikings come to town, they'll bring their active defense with them. That activity comes in the form of a consistent blitzing defense under defensive coordinator Brian Flores.

That's why the word of the week for the Bears is "clean."

"Good preparation this morning working through with our offense in terms of the various looks that Minnesota gives," Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said. "Personnel wise, front wise, coverage variation, pressure variation. I know that working with the offense that plan is clean."

The Vikings don't just bring the pressure, they do it more than anyone in the NFL.

According to Pro Football Reference, they blitz on 37.7 percent of their defensive plays. In total, Minnesota has blitzed 157 times.

The Vikings are tied for third in the league in sacks with 35, behind the Denver Broncos and New York Giants. That means the Vikings will be coming after quarterback Caleb Williams and coming after him often.

Luckily for the Bears, Williams has a knack for beating the blitz. Over a month ago after the win over Carolina, Williams was 17 of 19 for 200 yards and two touchdowns against the blitz.

"It starts with his natural ability. His natural ability is to get the ball out fast. Some players don't have that ability. They take it, they release is slow, but his is very fast. I think that helps him. The recognition and then when we set it up on offense, I think will help him also. It's just identifying it before the snap, but also its natural ability to get the ball out."

Williams is also well aware of the Flores defense, and was complimentary of it.

He understands with the chance for large rewards also comes a chance for some risks the Bears' offense can take advantage of.

"He’s the king of cover zero blitz and finding a bunch of different ways to do it," Williams said of Flores' defense. "Us being decisive, us having a plan for all of that. Then from there get the ball to your playmakers, run the ball well and efficiently. From there when they give you shots, they give you explosive plays, making those plays."

When it comes to beating the heat, the Bears already have gotten a handle on a way to attack that.

Last week against the Packers, the Bears got their plays calls in quickly. That meant Williams and the offense were lined up with 15 seconds left to go on the play clock.

That didn't happen a few weeks ago, and now that it's happening under new offensive coordinator Thomas Brown it allows the Bears to assess the defense quicker.

However, the real work for Williams comes in diagnosing after the snap.

"Their job is to go out there and disguise and hold blitzes and do all these different things," Williams said. "I have done a solid job; I think I can do a lot better especially this week knowing that they are going to try to blitz me. When they do bring those blitzes be decisive, getting the ball out of my hands to my play makers and let them go break tackles, make plays and run down the sidelines."

The risk and reward for the Bears comes with the Vikings allowing one or a few of the Bears' offensive playmakers the chance to get open.

The reward could be bigger play. The risk comes with the Vikings getting home. Minnesota knocks down quarterbacks on 12.5 percent of quarterback dropbacks.

If Williams struggles to make the right read post snap, Minnesota could put him on the ground and often.

That's why the offense needs to be sound in its pass protection this week from running backs to the tight end help Williams might need.

"We'll have to adjust and adapt a little bit as we go through the week," Eberflus said. "As you do every week, to create those answers that are manageable and effective."