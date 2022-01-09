Minnesota Vikings beat Chicago Bears 31-17 with future uncertain for Bears coach Matt Nagy

Kirk Cousins passed for 172 yards and three touchdowns in the second half to lead a Minnesota Vikings comeback to beat the Chicago Bears 31-17.

The matchup of two eliminated teams with a head coach in danger of being fired saw the Vikings outscore the Bears 28-3 in the second half.

Justin Jefferson caught the tying score and K.J. Osborn had the go-ahead touchdown for the Vikings.

Darnell Mooney had 12 catches for 126 yards to pass the 1,000-yard receiving mark for the Bears. The Vikings finished 8-9. The Bears went 6-11.

