Minnesota Vikings beat Chicago Bears 31-17 with future uncertain for Bears coach Matt Nagy

By Dave Campbell
Associated Press

CHICAGO - Kirk Cousins passed for 172 yards and three touchdowns in the second half to lead a Minnesota Vikings comeback to beat the Chicago Bears 31-17. 

The matchup of two eliminated teams with a head coach in danger of being fired saw the Vikings outscore the Bears 28-3 in the second half. 

Justin Jefferson caught the tying score and K.J. Osborn had the go-ahead touchdown for the Vikings. 

Darnell Mooney had 12 catches for 126 yards to pass the 1,000-yard receiving mark for the Bears. The Vikings finished 8-9. The Bears went 6-11.

