MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred expresses confidence the White Sox will remain in Chicago

It's an uncertain time to be a Chicago White Sox fan.

The team just set the record for most losses in a single season in the modern era, and reports circulated last week that chairman Jerry Reinsdorf is open to selling the team.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred didn't share that same anxiety.

On FS1's Breakfast Ball, Manfred expressed his confidence the White Sox will remain in Chicago.

"I think that the White Sox are in a difficult situation," Manfred said on the show Wednesday morning. "I think the location of the stadium is tough, but I have confidence that things are going to work out in Chicago and that we're going to continue to have two teams in Chicago."

Most of the fan base's anxiety stems from the White Sox's efforts in seeking public funding for a new stadium.

Proposals for a new stadium would place a new playing field built in Chicago's South Loop, near the corner of Clark and Roosevelt. The stadium is also a part of "The 78," which is a 62-acre site that aims to combine new homes, offices, cultural events outdoor spaces and more into a new neighborhood in the Bridgeport area.

In the fall of 2023, reports circulated about the White Sox moving to Nashville.

Mandfred, however, does not want to see the White Sox leave Chicago, which is one of three cities to have two MLB teams. Those three cities are Los Angeles, New York, and Chicago.

"Chicago is an anchor city for us," Manfred said.