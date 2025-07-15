MLB Draft: Chicago Cubs bank on experience and upside in 2025 Draft Class

The Chicago Cubs opted for experience and upside in the 2025 MLB Draft, adding over a dozen college players to their pipeline from the draft.

Conrad hit .372 with eight doubles, seven home runs and 27 RBI with Wake Forest in 2025, and had a 1.238 OPS. He was limited to 21 games due to a shoulder injury. Conrad transferred to Wake Forest from Marist and starred for the ACC school as a slugger before his injury.

While Conrad doesn't project to become a high-rising star, he might have gone much higher in the draft had he not gotten hurt.

In the draft, the Cubs selected 16 college players and four high school players. Position-wise in the draft, the Cubs selected 13 pitchers, four outfielders, two catchers and one infielder.

Here's the entire 2025 Cubs draft class.

Chicago Cubs 2025 MLB Draft Class

Round 1: Ethan Conrad, RF, Wake Forest

Round 2: Kane Kepley, OF, North Carolina

Round 3: Dominick Reid, P, Abilene Christian

Round 4: Kaleb Wing, P, Scotts Valley HS (N.Y.)

Round 5: Kade Snell, OF, Alabama

Round 6: Josiah Hartshorn, OF, Orange Lutheran HS (CA)

Round 7: Pierce Coppola, P, Florida

Round 8: Jake Knapp, P, North Carolina

Round 9: Colton Book, P, Saint Joseph's

Round 10: Justin Stransky, C, Fresno State

Round 11: Eli Jerzembeck, P, South Carolina

Round 12: Connor Spencer, P, Mississippi

Round 13: Nate Williams, P, Mississippi State

Round 14: Kaemyn Franklin, P, Victory Christian

Round 15: Noah Edders, P, Troy University

Round 16: Riely Hunsaker, Lamar U

Round 17: Logan Poteet C, UNC Charlotte

Round 18: Connor Knox P, George Mason

Round 19: Caleb Barnett, 3B, Mountain Brook HS

Round 20: Freddy Rodriguez, P, U Hawaii