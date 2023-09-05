Monster Jam returning to Rosemont's Allstate Arena

Get ready for the roar of monster trucks and high-octane excitement as Monster Jam is returning to the Chicago area this month.

The event will take place at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont from September 15 to 17.

Monster Jam organizers are promising jaw-dropping stunts as 12,000-pound monster trucks take on gravity-defying feats and fierce competitions.

Before the main events on Saturday and Sunday, the "Pit Party" allows event-goers to meet the drivers, snap photos with the trucks, and enjoy exciting activities like the Sand Box play area, inflatable slides, and more.

Event Schedule

Friday, September 15, 2023, at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, September 16, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. (Pit Party: 10:30 p.m. – 12:30 p.m.)

Sunday, September 17, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. (Pit Party: 10:30 p.m. – 12:30 p.m.)

The Allstate Arena is located at 6920 North Mannheim Rd. in Rosemont. Tickets and Pit Passes are available for purchase online at Ticketmaster.com or at the venue box office.

For more event details, visit Monster Jam Rosemont.