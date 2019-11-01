Nationals reliever Doolittle doesn't plan on attending White House World Series championship event: Report

article

The World Series champion Washington Nationals will be honored Monday at the White House, but one member of the team says he won’t be attending, according to a report.

According to the Washington Post, reliever Sean Doolittle has said he does not plan to attend the event.

Championship teams have traditionally been welcomed at the White House, but recent teams have declined invitations.

Earlier this year NBA star Stephen Curry said his championship-winning Golden State Warriors declined to meet with Trump.

The feud erupted as Trump was lambasting NFL athletes for kneeling in protest during the national anthem.

The University of Virginia men's basketball team said earlier this year it could not agree on a date for a visit.

Trump hosted the Air Force Academy football team at the White House for a Commander-in-Chief's trophy ceremony in May and the champion Clemson Tigers football team in June.

The president was notably booed when he visited Nationals Park for Game 5 of the World Series.

