NBA Draft Lottery: Chicago Bulls win a top-four pick in the 2026 NBA Draft

Mother's Day is an important moment for the Chicago Bulls.

The team found out where they'll select in the 2026 NBA Draft.

The 2026 NBA Draft lottery unveiled the top 14 selections of the 2026 NBA Draft, and the trajectory of the Bulls franchise changed with a simple stroke of luck.

What we know:

The Chicago Bulls got lucky on Sunday.

With a 4.5 percent chance of landing the top pick of the draft, the Bulls' future changed when the lottery slotted the Bulls with a top-four pick.

The Bulls got the fourth-overall selection in the 2026 NBA Draft. That's a massive shift for the team.

Those 4.5 percent odds gave the Bulls the ninth-best odds to win the NBA Draft Lottery. That meant the Bulls are expected to land the ninth pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. The Dallas Mavericks won the ninth selection.

The 2026 NBA Draft is considered to be one of the deepest in recent memory, as the top six prospects would be considered potential top picks in the last three drafts.

Dig deeper:

The Bulls already got some luck in the 2026 NBA Draft.

When the Portland Trail Blazers clinched a playoff berth in the NBA Play-In Tournament, that conveyed Portland's first-round selection to the Bulls. This gives the Bulls two first-round picks in the 2026 NBA Draft.

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2026 NBA Lottery Results

1. Wizards

2. Jazz

3. Grizzlies

4. Bulls

5. Clippers

6. Nets

7. Kings

8. Hawks

9. Mavericks

10. Bucks

11. Warriors

12. Thunder

13. Heat

14. Hornets

2026 NBA Lottery Odds

Sorted by team, record and percent odds for the No. 1 overall pick

Washington: 17-65, 14.0% odds

Indiana*: 19-63, 14.0% odds

Brooklyn: 20-62, 14.0% odds

Utah: 22-60, 11.5% odds

Sacramento: 22-60, 11.5% oods

Memphis: 25-57, 9.0% odds

New Orleans: (to Atlanta or Milwaukee) 26-56. 6.8% odds

Dallas: 26-56, 6.7% odds

Chicago: 31-51, 4.5% odds

Milwaukee^: 32-50, 3.0% odds

Golden State: 37-45, 2.0% odds

LA Clippers: (to Oklahoma City) 42-40, 1.5% odds

Miami: 43-39. 1.0% odds

Charlotte: 44-38, 0.5% odds

* - This pick may be conveyed to the LA Clippers

^ - This pick may be conveyed to Atlanta (via New Orleans)

Top 2026 NBA Draft Prospects

This draft revolves around three prospects: Cameron Boozer, Darryn Peterson and AJ Dybantsa. Each of these three players would be top picks in any draft. All three are in the same draft in 2026.

Boozer is considered to be a do-it-all forward, who can thrive on the court with or without the ball in his hands on both ends of the floor. The Duke freshman was college basketball's 2025-2026 Naismith Player of the Year.

Peterson dispelled any injury concerns leading up to this week. Those concerns shouldn't keep teams away, though. The Kansas freshman is a dynamic scoring player on all levels.

Dybantsa is by far and away the best NBA prospect considering his size and scoring ability. At BYU, he proved he could handle a high volume of offensive responsibilities and projects as a show-stopping wing at the NBA level.

Any team that lands outside the top three shouldn't pout, though. The next string of prospects – Caleb Wilson, Keaton Wagler, Darius Acuff Jr. and Kingston Flemings – are all projected to be terrific NBA players.