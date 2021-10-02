Nebraska pounds Northwestern 56-7
LINCOLN, Nebraska - Adrian Martinez ran for a career-best three touchdowns and passed for another and Nebraska broke big play after big play while putting away Northwestern early in a 56-7 win.
The Cornhuskers were sharp from the get-go and dominated a matchup that usually has produced close games.
Eight of the previous 10 in the series were decided by eight points or less. It was the Huskers' most lopsided win in a Big Ten game since they joined the conference in 2011.
For Northwestern, the losing margin matched the second largest in Pat Fitzgerald's 16 years as coach.
