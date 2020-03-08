Nets 110, Bulls 107

article

Spencer Dinwiddie scored 24 points, Caris LeVert and Joe Harris each added 23 and Brooklyn beat the Chicago Bulls 110-107 on Sunday, a day after the Nets parted ways with coach Kenny Atkinson.

Interim head coach Jacque Vaughn directed the Nets to their second straight victory.

The team said Saturday morning that the team and Atkinson "mutually agreed to part ways."

DeAndre Jordan and Jarrett Allen each added 11 points, and Jordan had 11 rebounds.

Otto Porter Jr. led the Bulls with 23 points.

Coby White added 21