Nets tie NBA record with 18 3-pointers in a half, beat Bulls 125-108

NEW YORK (AP) — Dennis Schroder and Mikal Bridges each made seven 3-pointers, and the Brooklyn Nets tied an NBA record by making 18 3s in the second half of their 125-108 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Friday night.

Cam Thomas scored 28 points and Schroder added 27 for the Nets, who made 25 3s overall and finished 18 of 24 (75%) in the second half, when they outscored the Bulls 78-56. Bridges had 25 points.

Nic Claxton finished with 11 points and 13 rebounds for the Nets, who have won their last three games after losing six straight.

Brooklyn shot 47% from the field and nearly 57% behind the arc.

DeMar DeRozan had 31 points and Coby White scored 18 for the Bulls, who have lost four of their last five games.

Brooklyn led by as many as 12 points in the first half and then trailed by seven to start the third quarter.

The Nets outscored the Bulls 28-24 during the final 8:20 of the period and hit 7 of their 9 3-pointers during that span to take an 86-85 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Chicago trailed by three points with 7:02 to go, but Schroder and Bridges combined for three 3-pointers during a 12-5 run that extended the lead 112-102 with 4 1/2 minutes to play.

The Nets ended the first quarter with a 27-21 advantage despite just shooting 34.6% from the field (9 for 26), but connected on 46.2% (6 for 13) of their 3-pointers.

UP NEXT

Bulls: Visit Minnesota on Sunday night.

Nets: Host the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday.