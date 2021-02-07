New York Knicks agree to acquire Derrick Rose from Detroit Pistons, source says

article

A person with knowledge of the details says the New York Knicks have agreed to acquire Derrick Rose from the Detroit Pistons.

The Knicks will send Dennis Smith Jr. and a second-round pick to the Pistons, the person told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the trade was not yet official.

Once it is, it reunites Rose with coach Tom Thibodeau, his coach in Chicago when the guard became the youngest MVP in NBA history.

Rose late spent one season in New York, averaging 18 points in 2016-17, before rejoining Thibodeau again in Minnesota.

