New York Yankees beat Chicago White Sox 5-4

Aaron Judge walked against Liam Hendriks with the bases loaded in the ninth inning to overcome Aroldis Chapman's first blown save, and the New York Yankees extended their winning streak to six by beating the Chicago White Sox 5-4.

Jameson Taillon completed a historic scoreless turn through the New York rotation.

But pinch-hitter Andrew Vaughn sprinted around the bases after tying it at 4 with his one-out homer, opposite-field home to right in the ninth.

It was the first blown save by Chapman in 12 chances this year and the first earned run allowed by the closer.

