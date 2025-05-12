NFL announces 2 Chicago Bears primetime matchups for 2025 NFL season

We now know two of the Chicago Bears' scheduled games for the 2025 NFL season.

FOX and the NFL announced Monday afternoon the Bears will host the Green Bay Packers late in the 2025 NFL season and the Bears will travel to Philadelphia on Black Friday to play the Eagles.

That promises to be a packed day of football, as a double-header on FOX highlights the high-profile college football games happening on that day, too.

What we know:

According to FOX and the NFL, the Bears host the Packers in a Week 16 game on Dec. 20, 2025. It's part of a primetime Saturday doubleheader with the Bears and Packers playing one of the two games.

The Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders will play the other primetime game of the double-header.

The time of the game is still to be determined, but it plays on a Saturday that will also include three College Football Playoff games.

The last time the Bears played on a Saturday was on Dec. 24, 2022, in a 35-13 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

This will also be the first Bears-Packers game in a primetime setting in two years. The last time was when the Bears and Packers' Week 18 game in 2023 was FOX's "America's Game of the Week" as both teams were eying playoff berths.

The National Football League today announced that the Chicago Bears will take part in the third-annual Black Friday game on Prime Video.

The Bears also announced they'll play the Eagles at 2 p.m. CT on Friday, Nov. 28th in Week 13.

Last year, the Bears played the Detroit Lions on Thanskgiving Day.

What's next:

With this game being on Saturday, Dec. 20, it remains to be seen if this means the Bears slot in logically for a Week 17 game on Christmas Day, which falls on a Thursday this season.

The NFL went all out for Christmas Day games in 2024, even going as far as putting some on Netflix.

The timing of this game is yet to be announced, too. As it stands, the game will either be at 3:30 PM CT or 6 PM CT.

The NFL will announce its entire 2025 schedule for all NFL teams on Wednesday, May 14 at 7 PM.