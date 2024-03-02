NFL Combine: 4 lasting thoughts from the QBs, Caleb Williams at the combine

In a moment, it was pretty easy to see why the Chicago Bears have a difficult decision to make.

Caleb Williams was impressive, but so were the other top quarterbacks. Also, the top wide receivers

These are my four lasting thoughts from the fourth day of the NFL Combine, where the quarterbacks left a lasting impression.

Caleb Williams' presence still reverberates

I touched on Williams' impressive day on Friday, and 24 hours later it still holds true.

It's hard to stand in front of a large gaggle of people aiming to pest you with questions that, frankly, sometimes never make sense at all.

Why does it matter if Williams has ever seen a baby pigeon? He still answered the question.

"I've never seen a baby pigeon," Williams said.

You can only admire the patience.

The bottom line, however, was that Williams seemed excited about the prospect of playing in Chicago. He didn't get to meet with the Bears brass for long, but more of those meetings will come.

"That's pretty good for a team that has the first pick," Williams said. "They got a good defense. They got good players on offense, and it's pretty exciting if you could go into a situation like that."

Any other year, Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye would make for a difficult conversation

Williams was impressive, full stop. That doesn't take anything away from Daniels and Maye.

Those two would make for a fun discussion for the No. 1 quarterback taken off the board if this draft class did not include Williams.

Maye had a bright personality. It shined through some of the silly questions and through some of the hypothetical situations proposed.

Daniels is a grounded person. He's humble, which was notable to see from the Heisman Trophy winner.

He spoke on why he decided not to work out at the combine, which was a decision he made with his LSU teammates in mind.

"I want to be able, on pro day, to get my guys that work so hard to get their opportunity in front of everybody to go out there and showcase what they could do," Daniels said. "It wasn't about me, it was about my teammates."

It's hard to discern which of the two quarterbacks is ranked ahead of the other, but that makes for an interesting draft day. If Williams goes off the board at No. 1, what does Washington do. How does New England follow that? It's hard to argue Daniels and Maye wouldn't be able to be franchise quarterbacks for either team.

At No. 9, the Bears are doing their due diligence

Notre Dame tackle Joe Alt, Georgia tight end Brock Bowers and Penn State tackle Olu Fashanu all met with the Bears. Add those to the plethora of defensive pass rusher the Bears talked to on the first day of the combine.

Assuming the Bears do something quarterback-related at No. 1 overall, they're making sure they're well researched to go in plenty of different ways.

Taking an offensive lineman would help solidify the team's edges, even if Braxton Jones has played well. Grabbing Alt or Fashanu could be much more beneficial long term.

Still, it's hard to argue against adding Bowers if he's available. That adds a piece to the offense that can block and catch passes.

But, adding one of the edge rushers would be a smart addition with a blossoming defense getting better.

It's also easy to forget the Bears could add one of the best receivers in the draft in either Malik Nabers or Rome Odunze.

That will considerably make mock drafts much harder.

Caleb Williams has a relationship with one top WR prospect

It always helps knowing prior relationships exist between a quarterback and receiver. That's something Williams and Nabers have.

Nabers spoke on how he and Williams are already acquainted.

"I talk to Caleb all the time," Nabers said. "He always talks about that I’m a great receiver."

With Williams in Los Angeles and Nabers in Baton Rogue, the two get to know each other in different ways.

"We started playing Call of Duty with each other," Nabers said. "When you’re a football player and you’re able to connect with another football player, it’s just like your brother really."

Pairing Williams, Nabers and DJ Moore on the same offense would make for perhaps one of the best offenses the Bears have had in years. Maybe ever?