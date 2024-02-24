NFL Combine: 5 linebacker prospects that could be on the Chicago Bears radar

The Chicago Bears don't need to find linebacker help through the NFL Draft.

But, it can't hurt to make a good thing better.

The Bears had Trumaine Edmunds, TJ Edwards and Jack Sanborn comprise a productive unit. But, injuries are a tough part of the game to navigate. Being ready is a good thing.

Here are five linebacker prospects who could be on the Chicago Bears' radar at the 2024 NFL Combine.

NFL Combine linebacker prospects to watch

Payton Wilson, N.C. State

Wilson’s injury history will be a factor in his draft stock, but if that levels out to a Day 3 draft grade it would be a good idea for the Bears to invest in an experienced linebacker with a high motor who is a sound tackler in case injuries strike.

Dallas Turner, Alabama

Turner is technically an edge rusher, but is categorized as a linebacker in the NFL Combine roster. The versatile defender who can stop the run and rush the passer. He might not be as big as other edge rushers, but Turner led the SEC in sacks last season. He has the chance to continue being the top pass rusher in this draft and should be a player the Bears could consider at No. 9 overall.

Tommy Eichenberg, Ohio State

A fifth-year senior at Ohio State last year, Eichenberg thrived as Jim Knowles’ defense improved. The Big Ten Linebacker of the Year is a consistent tackler and plays well defending the run. Adding his skills and experience to the linebacker room would only help the defense.

Maema Njongmeta, Wisconsin

If it gets to Day 3, and Njongmeta is sitting there, the Bears could be enticed to take a chance on him. Coming from the same program that produced 2023 starting linebacker Jack Sanborn, Njongmeta could follow suit. The Stevenson High grad and Chicago suburb native had three sacks and 59 tackles for the Badgers.

Michael Barrett, Michigan

Sticking with Day 3 in the Big 10, Barrett fits the bill with experience and production. He had three sacks, 66 total tackles, two pass deflections and three forced fumbles for the national champion Wolverines. Grabbing a player with his experience and allowing him time to adjust to the NFL level would be beneficial for any defense.