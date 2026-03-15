Man shot in face while inside car in Austin: police

A 33-year-old sustained a gunshot wound while inside a car in the Austin neighborhood on Sunday, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

Around 7:58 p.m., a 33-year-old man was inside a car when he was hit by gunfire in the facial area in the 1100 block of N. Laramie.

The victim was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition, according to police.

Area Detectives are investigating the incident.