NFL Combine: Caleb Williams didn't have to speak. He showed us he's ready to star instead

Before Caleb Williams could even finish saying "good morning" to the media at the NFL Combine, he had to duck his first stray swing.

"Are you afraid to compete?" a media member said, conveniently from the back of the gaggle. "How do you respond if you say that you're worried to be compared side by side with your peers in medical measurements and workouts?"

Hello.

Williams, who was well aware he did not have to be at the combine, smiled, took a moment and answered.

"It was a decision by me and my team, my family," Williams said. "It comes down to that."

In his 15 minutes fielding questions, Williams never wavered. He honest and gave his genuine thoughts on his draft status in a refreshing way that showcased an astute self-awareness.

Williams, who is not working out at the NFL Combine, could have skipped it entirely. He still made time to set the record straight in multiple ways. He's ready to be a star in the NFL and for the Chicago Bears.

"I don't play for fame, I don't play for money, I don't play for jewels and things like that," Williams said. "It's to go out there and win as many games as possible. Be the best that I can."

Williams didn't shy away from some of the elephants in the room.

There were media reports that he didn't want to play in Chicago. There were assumptions that he's not a good teammate. There were the moments from the 2023 USC football season where he was seen crying after a heartbreaking loss. He's withholding his medicals. He's not participating in the work-outs.

There are explanations for all of that. Williams took the time.

"I'm a fierce competitor, as you may have seen after some games," Williams said, which was most likely referencing when he was seen crying with his family after a close loss to Washington.

It wasn't just that Williams addressed all the concerns. He did so with a jovial attitude.

Take when Williams was asked about any concerns regarding his height, for example.

"It's the first time I'm hearing about my height and size," Williams said with a laugh. "I'm around Aaron Rodgers' size, and maybe weight too."

An Aaron Rodgers reference when you have to assume the Bears brass was watching? You got to respect that.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 1: Caleb Williams #QB14 of Southern California speaks to the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center on March 1, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

It was proof Williams does not care about the past, his own or even a franchise that could potentially draft him in two months that has had instability at quarterback since seemingly its inception.

"I tend to like to create history and rewrite history," Williams said.

A good way to rewrite history is to understand the present. Williams is well aware there are only five or six teams that will realistically select him.

At No. 1 overall, the Bears have first dibs. Anyone will need to mortgage their future to trade up and select him. Only teams like Washington, New England and maybe teams like Las Vegas and Atlanta could pull that off.

That's why he decided not to share his medical reports with teams at the combine.

"Not 32 teams can draft me," Williams said. "The teams that I go to for my visit, those teams will have the medical and that'll be it."

What about his decision to forgo the workouts?

"I played around 30-something games, I believe," Williams said. "Go ahead and go watch real live ball of me and see how I am as a competitor."

He has a point.

Everything we've needed to know about Williams as a player is clear as day. He starred at Oklahoma and USC, won the 2022 Heisman, and has over 110 total touchdowns in college to his name.

In his mind, there's no way he goes anywhere other than No. 1 overall. At this point, it's hard to even argue he might be incorrect.

"I don't think that I'm not going to be number one," Williams said. "I put in all the hard work, all of the time, effort, energy into being that. I don't think of a plan B."

If all he wanted to do Friday was clear the air about any preconceived notions or erroneous reports that weren't from him, Williams did that and more.

It was important he made sure his words were attributed to him.

"Now since I've been here, a bunch of stuff comes out," Williams said. "I just wanted to put something out, so everybody knew exactly where it was coming from."

Reclaiming his own voice was important. Williams can let his play on the football field speal for itself now. Especially when the Bears are looking for a specific type of quarterback.

On Tuesday, Bears general manager was asked if he has a preference between artists and surgeons at quarterback. Poles didn't hesitate.

"No," Poles said. "Winner."

Williams was asked what kind of quarterback he was, and he not only said he has the ability to be a surgeon and artist but he threw in a third kind of quarterback: magician.

Smooth.

Williams still brought the combine full circle for the Bears at the end of his press conference Friday when was also asked what he wanted to find out about the Bears.

"Do you want to win?" Williams said.

That sounds like the kind of quarterback that Poles and the Bears are looking for.