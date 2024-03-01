Expand / Collapse search
NFL Combine Live Updates: Caleb Williams, QBs are set to speak on Day 4

By Chris Kwiecinski
Published 
Updated 6:22AM
Bears
FOX 32 Chicago

FOX 32 Sports Special hosted by Lou Canellis and Anthony Herron with live reports by Cassie Carlson from the NFL Combine in Indianapolis.

INDIANAPOLIS - The NFL Combine continues on Friday, and it's the big day. We'll hear from Caleb Williams and the other quarterbacks the Chicago Bears are considering.

Below is a live blog that you can follow along with as the most important day of the NFL Combine commences. Mobile users click HERE.

The NFL Combine is an all-week event in Indianapolis held in Lucas Oil Stadium, the home of the Indianapolis Colts.

FOX 32's Cassie Carlson goes inside of the mind of a NFL GM with Rick Spielman

The Bears have the No. 1 overall selection for the second-straight season. This time, there's a better chance they keep the pick instead of trading it. What goes into a high-profile decision like that? FOX 32's Cassie Carlson talks with former Minnesota Vikings GM Rick Spielman about how those decisions are made.

NFL Combine Day 3 Recap

Here are three takeaways from Day 3 of the NFL Combine.

The NFL Combine Bottom Line

College football players handpicked by the NFL will have a chance to boost their draft stock in hopes of being selected higher in the 2024 NFL Draft.

All eyes are on the Bears, who can dictate how the draft operates by virtue of the franchise holding the No. 1 overall pick in the draft due to a trade with the Carolina Panthers last March.

The combine will be the first foray into the biggest decision the Bears will make as a franchise in arguably the team's history: Draft a quarterback, or keep Justin Fields? It'll be a decision that will reverberate for years.

Tyler Nubin called himself a "Chicago kid" Thursday. The Bears have a need for that kind of player, both that carries the general passion of playing for the Bears but also the kind of safety that Nubin is.