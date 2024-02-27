NFL Combine: Ryan Poles 'has no master plan,' but but he knows what he wants

Chicago Bears general manager kicked off the NFL Combine with a press conference Tuesday morning.

Of course, he was asked about the quarterback decision.

Here are the key points from what Poles said during his talk with the media in Indianapolis.

A Justin Fields trade is a potential outcome

Poles did not rule out a scenario where he trades Justin Fields. This comes a week after Fields spoke on the Brown Bros Podcast and said he would prefer to stay in Chicago but just wants to know if he's going to be traded.

There are plenty of scenarios: keep Fields, trade Fields and draft a quarterback or draft a quarterback and keep Fields. But, trading Fields is an option.

If Poles decides to do that, he wants to make sure Fields is taken care of, especially as Fields currently sits in a perpetual state of unknown.

"If we go down that road, I want to do right by Justin," Poles said. "No one wants to live in gray. I know that's uncomfortable. I wouldn't want to be in that situation either. So, we'll gather the information, we'll move as quickly as possible. We're not going to be in a rush, and see what presents itself and what's best for the organization."

Whatever the Bears decide to do, the biggest point Poles made is wants to make sure he makes the best move for the future of the Bears, but he also wants to do right by the players involved. He knows the humanity behind it all.

This includes getting a firm grasp on the Bears' quarterback decision and moving on that decision as soon as possible. There's no rush, it could take more time, but when that decision is made a move could materialize quick.

Speaking of the No. 1 overall pick…

What has the market looked like? According to Poles, his phone has been going nonstop. That makes sense considering he hasn't committed to trading the pick or keeping it.

So far, some teams have checked in to take Poles' temperature on the first overall selection. However, none of those conversations have been "big-time conversations."

Poles said any deal he would make would need to be one that would "help our organization significantly."

But, he wanted to set the record straight, too. There is no plan in place currently, there is no deal on the table right now and there is no decision made.

"Contrary to reports out there, I have no master plan to present to everyone today," Poles said. "This is an opportunity for us to continue to gather information, learn about the different players in the draft, listen to what opportunities could come up, and then at the end of the day, we're going to make the best decision that we can for the Chicago Bears. It will not be based on fear of what could happen with this and what could happen with that."

Has Poles' timeline changed?

In January, Poles said the decision on the future of the Bears at quarterback could go up to April when it comes down acting on that decision.

When asked when he would ideally like to know, Poles didn't hesitate.

"Tomorrow," he said.

Poles really wants to know as soon as possible.

What about players maybe not wanting to play in Chicago?

In this process, the Bears have also put up with the headache of reports about players perhaps not wanting to play in Chicago.

Namely, reports circulated top quarterback prospect Caleb Williams would be one of those players.

Those reports do not loom over Poles' head.

"No concerns about that at all," Poles said. "I would love to know why, if that was the case. Like I said, I think as a young quarterback, and I've been around it, the infrastructure is important and I think we've made really good progress in terms of having really good infrastructure for whoever were to come in."

On Jaylon Johnson's contract, or lack thereof

Poles was adamant in January: Johnson is not going anywhere. He's going to stay in Chicago.

That's a fair statement, keeping the fourth-year corner out of Utah after a career year seems to be the right move.

But, the contract still needs to come.

Poles did not seem too worried on Tuesday. He seemed confident in the process of getting Johnson resigned.

Johnson has been open about asking to be one of the highest-paid cornerbacks in the league. The Bears certainly have the money to make that kind of deal.

"We are in the process of getting a deal done with Jaylon Johnson," Poles said. "Process is going well. We're excited to get a deal done."

On Eddie Jackson and Cody Whitehair

The Bears bid adieu to two of their longest tenured veterans earlier in February, releasing Whitehair and Jackson.

Releasing them now opens up more cap space for the Bears. But, it also gives both a chance to sign with a team now instead of waiting for free agency to begin.

"We felt like it was the right time to give them the opportunity to go test the market, see what's out there for them," Poles said. "I wanted to do right by them and do it as early as possible so they can put their plans in place. I'm really thankful for their leadership and everything they brought to the organization."