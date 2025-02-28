NFL Combine: Takeaways from Day 4 with quarterbacks and receivers

The debates go on at the NFL Combine.

Who should be QB1? What about WR1? Are the Chicago Bears considering Ashton Jeanty? These were all topics covered on Friday.

Here are our takeaways from Day 4 of the NFL Combine, where the media met with receivers and quarterbacks.

It's hard not to be impressed with Shedeur Sanders

Usually, players who have a chance to go No. 1 overall make their best case to be the top player selected.

Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter certainly did this week, saying he's the best player in the draft and that he should go No. 1 overall.

You can't count Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders as one of those who wants to be the No. 1 overall pick to prove he's the best. In his press conference, Sanders referenced how he casually had Tom Brady ready out to him and referenced his relationship with the seven-time Super Bowl winner multiple times. There was a reason for it.

"I referenced Tom Brady because he was the best of the best in all categories. He ain't go first," Sanders said. "The number, it don't matter. I wasn't the top-rated quarterback coming out of high school because of a lot of exterior things that people like and they don't like about me. And I'm realistic, you know, and I'm realistic by my family and everything that people say it comes with."

Sanders was a big personality for the Buffaloes, but he backed it up with 38 passing touchdowns, over 4,000 passing yards and a Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year award in 2024. His ego has no traces of arrogance. Whatever Sanders says, he backs up.

It's a reason to consider him over Miami's Cam Ward, who is also pining to be the top quarterback selected.

"I'm realistic," Sanders said. "I know what I need to improve on. I know what I need to grow at and year by year, cut on the tape, those mistakes, cut down yearly. So I'm hyper-aware of everything I need to do to be successful. So I'm ready to get to it."

What to make of the Bears and Ashton Jeanty?

The Bears have their eye on one of the best prospects in the NFL Draft.

Boise State running back and Heisman Trophy runner-up Ashton Jeanty met with the Bears at the NFL Combine, Jeanty said Friday. He met with Bears running back coach Eric Bieniemy, who would work wonders with Jeanty if he got his hands on him. The two got to know each other at the combine.

"Talking football, talking about my life," Jeanty said. "It was a great meeting, and it was great meeting with all of them."

Jeanty is seen as a draft prospect with very few weaknesses. He's a rugged runner and has good speed with that. That doesn't mean Jeanty should be the pick at No. 10. That's a luxury the Bears can't afford at the moment.

"Your offensive line is everything," Jeanty said on Friday.

As it stands, the Bears currently have two of their five starting offensive line spots filled. It would be a completely different conversation if the Bears had a solid line to pair with their defensive pieces, skill players and Caleb Williams.

Unless the Bears do massive work with their offensive line in free agency, it's fair to assume the Bears would have to pass on Jeanty if he falls to them in the draft. There's a chance he does go in the top 10, though.

Which WR is this draft's No. 1 receiver?

Say hello to the top three receivers in the NFL Draft:

Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona - 6-foot-5, 210 pounds Luther Burden III, Missouri - 5-foot-11, 208 pounds Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State - 6-foot-1, 205 pounds

Texas' Matthew Golden and Ole Miss' Tre Harris are in the conversation, too, but the three above are perhaps the most talented.

McMillian was the most productive receiver of the group, with two-straight 1,000-yard seasons. He had 26 receiving touchdowns in his college career. Burden has the highest ceiling, as he has the skills to lineup anywhere on offense and impact the game. Egbuka is the safest pick, having played alongside Garrett Wilson, Marvin Harrison Jr. and Jeremiah Smith while never losing a step.

What separates Burden and Egbuka was the level of skill they played against. Egbuka won a national title and Burden was going up against SEC talent that will get drafted. Burden, an East St. Louis product, has a chip on his shoulder.

"A lot of doubters are here, so I just want to prove everybody wrong," Burden said Friday.

Burden said he's planning on returning punts in the NFL, adding a special teams skill set neither McMillan or Egbuka have.

It's still a close race that might come down to their respective pro days.