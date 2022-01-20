NFL playoff schedule: What you need to know about Divisional Round matchups

article

And then, there were eight.

The NFL Playoffs have moved into the Divisional Round. After Super Wild Card Weekend, only eight teams remain in contention for this year’s Super Bowl.

The Divisional Round also means the top-seeds are taking the field for the first time this postseason. The Tennessee Titans and Green Bay Packers enjoyed a first-round bye last weekend after finishing with the best records in their conferences.

Here’s what you need to know about the teams, seeding, and the TV schedule:

NFL Playoff Bracket

AFC

Tennessee Titans vs. 4. Cincinnati Bengals Kansas City Chiefs vs. 3. Buffalo Bills

NFC

Green Bay Packers vs. 6. San Francisco 49ers Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. 4. Los Angeles Rams

Divisional Round

Saturday, Jan. 22

(4) Bengals at (1) Titans (4:30 p.m. ET on CBS)

The Bengals (10-7) are fresh off their first playoff victory in 31 years after besting the Las Vegas Raiders last weekend 26-19.

The Titans (12-5) are coming off the coveted bye week and will have home-field advantage on their side.

(6) 49ers at (1) Packers (8:15 p.m. ET on FOX)

San Francisco (10-7) was the lone wildcard team to pull off a win last weekend. The 49ers beat the Dallas Cowboys 23-17.

Green Bay (13-4) makes its postseason debut with Aaron Rodgers still vying for his second Super Bowl.

Sunday, Jan. 23.

(4) Rams at (2) Buccaneers (3:05 p.m. ET on NBC)

Matthew Stafford notched his first-career postseason win when the Rams (10-6) topped the Arizona Cardinals 34-11 last week.

The Buccaneers (13-4) made easy work of the Philadelphia Eagles last week, beating them 31-15.

(3) Bills at (2) Chiefs (6:40 p.m. ET on CBS)

Perhaps no team enjoyed a more lopsided win than the Bills last week. Buffalo (11-6) trounced the New England Patriots 47-17.

Kansas City (12-5) didn’t find much resistance from the Pittsburgh Steelers last week — pulling away for a comfortable 42-21 win.

Championship Sunday

Jan. 30

AFC Championship

3:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

NFC Championship

6:40 p.m. ET (FOX)

Super Bowl LVI

Feb. 13

AFC Conference Champion vs. NFC Conference Champion meet in Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles, 6:30 p.m. ET (NBC)

This story was reported from Atlanta.