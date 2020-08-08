NIU suspends all fall sports competitions

Northern Illinois Univeristy says they will postpone all fall sports competitions for 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

NIU joins the other 11 institutions of the Mid-American Conference in this decision.

Football, volleyball, women's cross country and men's and women's soccer programs will be affected by this decision. Non-championship segments of men's and women's golf and tennis competitions will be affected as well.

The Mid-American Conference expressed its intention to provide opportunities for student-athletes to compete this spring if it is safe to do so.

NIU teams will still be able to practice and workout in accordance with NCAA regulations. They will also have to follow state, local and university safety protocols.

Testing procedures remain in place as student-athletes head back to campus.

NIU officials said they were in full support of the MAC’s decision to postpone fall sports.

“I applaud the Mid-American Conference for taking this stance,” said NIU President Lisa C. Freeman. “While we all want college athletics to return, prioritizing the health and well-being of everyone involved is the right thing to do. We will continue to rely on medical and public health experts to guide the decision-making process moving forward.”

NIU athletics personnel say they will continue to work with leadership to develop plans for future competitions.