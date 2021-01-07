No. 16 Ohio State women beat Illinois 78-55

Jacy Sheldon scored 20 points, Aaliyah Patty added 18 points and 11 rebounds, and No. 16 Ohio State won its first road game of the season with a 78-55 victory over Illinois on Thursday night.

Sheldon made a career-high four 3-pointers, and the Buckeyes (6-0, 2-0 Big Ten) had a season-high 10 3-pointers on 25 attempts. Gabby Hutcherson scored 12 points.

Ohio State never trailed in the game, led by 15 at the half and pulled away in the third quarter with a 22-2 run that made it 60-32.

Kennedi Myles had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Fighting Illini (2-5, 0-4), the first team to hold Ohio State under 80 points this season. Jeanae Terry had 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Jada Peebles scored 11 points.

The Buckeyes had a 24-day break due to COVID protocols and beat Penn State 82-69 in their return to action on Monday night.

Leading scorer and rebounder Dorka Juhasz missed her second straight game for Ohio State.