No. 17 Michigan women deny Northwestern with closing run

Emily Kiser and Laila Phelia scored 18 points each and No. 17 Michigan shut down Northwestern in the final minutes of a 77-66 victory for the Wolverines.

Leigha Brown added 10 points and 11 assists for Michigan, which won its Big Ten opener.

An 8-0 run gave Michigan a 61-53 lead in the fourth quarter before Northwestern's Melannie Daley hit a jumper and Jillian Brown scored the next four points to get the Wildcats back within 61-59.

At that point, Michigan put the game out of reach with a 16-3 run in which Maddie Nolan hit a 3-pointer and the Wolverines made 9 of 10 from the line.

