North Barrington native, Montreal rookie Lane Hutson earns Calder Trophy as NHL’s rookie of the year

Montreal Canadiens defenseman and Chicago suburban native Lane Hutson won the 2024-25 Calder Trophy on Tuesday as the NHL’s rookie of the year.

Hutson led rookies in scoring with six goals and 60 assists in his inaugural NHL season as the Canadiens made a surprise return to the playoffs this season.

Hutson was born in Holland, Michigan, but grew up in the Chicago suburb of North Barrington, Illinois.

His 60 assists matched Larry Murphy (1980-81) for the most by a rookie defenseman, while his 66 points trailed only Murphy, Brian Leetch (1988-89) and Gary Suter (1985-86) for the most by a rookie blueliner.

Hutson, selected 62nd overall by Montreal in the 2022 NHL draft, is the Canadiens’ second Calder recipient in the expansion era after goaltender Ken Dryden (1971-72).

The 21-year-old was surprised with the trophy at a dinner attended by more than 50 family and friends.

Hutson was the first-place selection on 165 of the 191 ballots cast by members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. Calgary Flames goaltender Dustin Wolf was second in voting, followed by San Jose Sharks center Macklin Celebrini.