Northern Iowa defeats Loyola Chicago 67-62

Trae Berhow scored the first five points of overtime, finishing with 11 points and a career-high 12 rebounds, and Northern Iowa defeated Loyola Chicago 67-62 to pull even with the Ramblers atop the Missouri Valley Conference standings.

Green and Austin Phyfe topped Northern Iowa (17-3, 6-2) with 14 points apiece.

Cameron Krutwig topped the Ramblers (14-7, 6-2) with 19 points and a career-best 14 rebounds for his sixth double-double of the season.