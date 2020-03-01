Northwestern 81, Nebraska 76

article

Miller Kopp scored 21 points and Northwestern scored seven straight points to open overtime then held off Nebraska for an 81-76 win that snapped a 12-game losing streak.

Kopp opened the overtime scoring for Northwestern with a 3 pointer, then the Wildcats forced two Nebraska turnovers, hitting layups after each to go up 74-67 with 3:15 left in the extra period.

Haanif Cheatam led Nebraska with 20 points. Yvan Ouedraogo had 11 points and 19 rebounds.