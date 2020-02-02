Northwestern 82, Penn State 59

article

Lindsey Pulliam and Veronica Burton scored 19 points apiece and No. 23 Northwestern took over in the third quarter and cruised to an 82-59 win over Penn State.

Abbie Wolf added 15 points and Abi Scheid 13 for the Wildcats, who moved into a tie with Iowa atop the Big Ten Conference, a half-game in front of Maryland.

Trailing 38-37 at halftime, Northwestern hit all five of its 3-point attempts and 11 of 19 overall to outscore Penn State 29-7 in the third quarter.