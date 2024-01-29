Northwestern basketball's Boo Buie named 1 of 10 finalists for the 2024 Bob Cousy Award

Northwestern's standout point guard is in the running for the award given to the nation's top point guard.

Boo Buie was named one of 10 finalists for the Bob Cousy Award, given out annually to the best point guard in college basketball.

Buie was a finalist for the award last season, which was awarded to Kansas State's Markquis Nowell last season.

This year, Buie has a rock-solid resume.

The Albany, New York, native is the only high-major player in the country who is averaging 18+ points and 5+ assists or more per game this season. Buie is averaging 18.5 points and 5.3 assists per game.

He steps his game up in the clutch, too. Buie has averaged 25.5 points, 4.5 assists, and 1.8 steals per game in four games against ranked opponents.



Buie also ranks third in Northwestern history in scoring with 1,911 career points. He is 11 points shy of Drew Crawford for second place all-time in Wildcats history. Buie is closing in on the all-time scoring record, as he trails career-record holder John Shurna (2009-12) by just 127 points.

Boo Buie #0 of the Northwestern Wildcats celebrates a three pointer against the Illinois Fighting Illini during overtime at Welsh-Ryan Arena on January 24, 2024 in Evanston, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

2024 Bob Cousy Award finalists