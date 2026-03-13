Northwestern basketball: What Wildcats 4-year star Nick Martinelli leaves behind

Eric Musselman has nightmares about Feb. 4, 2025.

USC’s head coach was trying to steal a win in Evanston. The Trojans were tied with Northwestern 75-75 in crunch time.

With the clock ticking away, Nick Martinelli backed down his defender. When the double-team came, he split the duo and hit the Trojans with his patented flipper shot. With 2.6 seconds remaining, Northwestern led 77-75.

The Wildcats stole one at home, and Martinelli’s 27 points and 13 rebounds broke USC’s hearts.

Later that year in Rosemont, as the basketball season drew near at Big Ten Media Days, Musselman crossed paths with Martinelli as the senior forward was on his way to his podium. Musselman had to let him know the horrors that persisted in his mind.

"I still think about that f***ing shot," Musselman made sure he told Martinelli.

The next moment, Musselman shifted from acceptance back to denial, he asked Martinelli if he actually got the shot off. Martinell got the final word in without uttering a syllable. He just shrugged.

That was the beginning of Martinelli’s final season in Evanston. The senior from Glenbrook South ended his Wildcats career on Thursday with 25 points on 10-of-16 shooting, four rebounds, three assists, a steal and a hug.

Northwestern coach Chris Collins embraced Martinelli for what felt like forever. Martinelli’s emotions poured out as he fell into his coach’s arms. Just like that, it was over.

"It's super bittersweet because I'm so proud of him," Collins said. "To see the standing ovation he got and all those things is pretty cool, but it's just a personal moment."

What’s left is what Martinelli has left behind.

"For these young guys that are coming in, hopefully every person that played with me, they just look at a guy that worked relentlessly," Martinelli said. "That's all you can do, that's all you can control is work as hard as you possibly can and listen to the coaches."

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MARCH 12: Nick Martinelli #2 of the Northwestern Wildcats, in his last game, embraces head coach Chris Collins of the Northwestern Wildcats in the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers during the third round of the 2026 Big Expand

On paper, Martinelli is one of the best players in NU history. He leaves having written his name in ink across the ‘Cats’ record books. He set the NU single-season scoring record two years in a row. He scored well over 750 points and led the Big Ten in scoring with 22.5 points per game. It’s the second year in a row he’s led the Big Ten in scoring.

Around the league, Martinelli leaves behind a league that appreciates his longevity as much as they’re happy to see him depart.

In Evanston, Martinelli leaves behind a blueprint for success and lessons that will sustain for years to come.

What they're saying:

The number of words Big Ten coaches have used to describe Martinelli could fill a dictionary.

When NU lost to Purdue on March 4, Boilermakers coach Matt Painter used the words "booty-ball" and "herky jerky." Other coaches have used their own language to describe Martinelli’s unorthodox offensive style.

All of those words were spoken with underlying respect.

(There are) very few people walking down the street that led the Big Ten in scoring going on two years," Painter said. "It speaks for itself."

What frustrated coaches so much over his two-year run leading the Big Ten in scoring was that flipper shot of his.

It’s different than a layup. It doesn’t always need to careen off the glass. It doesn’t need to go off in the paint, either. It’s just as lethal at 15 feet as it is from five feet.

"He's so unique in his ability to hit that 15, 16-foot floater that really sometimes he’s not even looking at the basket," Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg said on Jan. 17. "He's so talented, and he is as gifted as a scorer – well, he's the best score in college basketball, leading the nation in that area."

This scoring ability is exacerbated by his ability to shoot from the perimeter, too.

When Martinelli developed his shot, it forced teams to respect him for the entire length of the court. His sweet spot still remained from any place from 15 feet and closer to the basket.

"He's so efficient that it's really hard to hold him down," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said.

This season, the Big Ten is at a high. It’s arguably the best conference in America, and boasts experienced rosters with top-tier blue-blood programs that spend NIL money well and develop that talent further.

Martinelli stood tall amongst these constructed rosters.

"This is a very, very tough league across the board. This might be the most talent in my 21 years that we've had in this league," Painter said. "We have some really, really good teams, and he makes it look easy at times. He makes it look easy getting 22 points."

Big picture view:

Martinelli could have transferred.

In this age of college basketball, it’s on the table for everyone. Some coaches offer more money or more playing time, sometimes even before a player is actually in the transfer portal.

It’s the harsh reality of where the college game is. But, not for Martinelli.

"I don't condemn anyone for looking at other schools, the thoughts are going to pass through your mind," Martinelli said. "For me, I found my place. This is my home. I have so much love, and it's reciprocated because I stayed. It's been a blessing and an honor."

Because of that, Martinelli planted seeds in a garden he’ll never see flourish into the next core at Northwestern.

But if his job this season was to sow those seeds, then his mission was accomplished.

EVANSTON, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 11: Jake West #3, Jordan Clayton #11, Angelo Ciaravino #44, Nick Martinelli #2 and Tyler Kropp #1 of the Northwestern Wildcats look on against the Michigan Wolverines at Welsh-Ryan Arena on February 11, 2026 in Evanston, Expand

The three freshmen who saw the most playing time this season for NU were guard Jake West, wing Tre Singleton and forward Tyler Kropp. Each of them spoke to the work ethic that Martinelli had. The records he broke were the loudest parts of his game. Seeing how Martinelli got there left the biggest impression on the underclassmen.

"I've never seen someone work as hard as he does," Kropp said. "It's pushing me every day and it's pushing everyone."

Kropp said he would try to work out with Martinelli. Sometimes he’d work out with Kropp, other times he’d prefer to be in the moment himself. Martinelli still put that drive on display for the best recruiting class in Northwestern basketball history.

"Not everyone has that drive. Not everyone has that drive to show up each and every day," Martinelli said. "Sometimes I don't want to do it, but I have that extra voice in my head telling me you've got to push through, you've got to push through today. I definitely believe that's God, and he's definitely pushed me this whole way."

Martinelli’s drive stems from how Northwestern offered him a scholarship. Collins gave him a chance to play Big Ten basketball, and Martinelli wanted to honor that. He learned how to work from the players above him – Boo Buie, Brooks Barnhizer, Matt Nicholson and others – but it was Martinelli who turned that work ethic into overdrive.

"All of us try to follow his lead in that," NU guard Jordan Clayton said. "He's just the hardest worker I've probably ever met and one of the greatest people ever."

That’s what turned Martinelli into the best scorer in the Big Ten. That’s what will remain at Welsh-Ryan Arena in the record books and in the locker room for years to come.

Those work ethic lessons could be a reason this core of freshmen develops into the next NCAA Tournament team in Evanston.

If that next tournament team comes around, Martinelli won’t be a part of it. While it hurts Collins – he coached over 100 games with Martinelli on his teams – he knows all good things come to an end.

"I'll be his biggest fan forever," Collins said. "I'm just sad I won't have a chance to coach him anymore."