Northwestern finishes 3rd at Roman Legends Classic

Boo Buie had 22 points and six assists, Ryan Young added 17 points and Northwestern beat Georgia 78-62 on Tuesday night for third place at the Roman Legends Classic.

Northwestern led by as many as 24 points in the second half. Georgia got it within 11 points twice in the final five minutes but the Wildcats kept their double-digit advantage throughout the second half.

Pete Nance had 14 points and nine rebounds, and Ty Berry scored 10 points for Northwestern (5-1). Buie, coming off a career-high 23 points in a loss to Providence, was 8 of 21 from the field.

Ryan Greer highlighted the first half with a steal and heave at midcourt that banked in to give Northwestern a 43-23 lead. The Wildcats made eight 3-pointers in the first half, while Georgia was 1 of 12.

Braelen Bridges and Kario Oquendo each scored 12 points for Georgia (2-4). Jailyn Ingram and Aaron Cook added 10 points apiece.

Georgia topped it first-half scoring total in the opening 10 minutes of the second half. The Bulldogs made 11 of 18 shots to start the second half after going 6 for 26 in the entire first half.

Advertisement

Northwestern plays at Wake Forest and Maryland next week. Georgia hosts Wofford on Sunday.