Northwestern football: How Preston Stone delivered bowl eligibility & validation for the 'Cats program

In the third quarter, there might not have been many believers at Wrigley Field.

Northwestern football was trailing 21-13 at halftime and looked flat. That got worse when the ‘Cats went down 28-13 following a muffed punt that led to another touchdown.

NU head coach David Braun needed something. That spark emerged. It ended up being the one thing the program needed in all these years of Wrigley Field games that ended in loss after loss.

‘Cats quarterback Preston Stone arrived. In a game that required an offensive outburst to win, Stone put forth a legacy game that delivered Northwestern to a 38-35 win over Minnesota and lifted NU to bowl eligibility.

"I was telling myself that this is what you dreamed for," Stone said. "This is what you worked for."

The backstory:

Northwestern was down in a bad way.

Minnesota had an ace up its sleeve in Koi Perich. The athlete returned a kick 93 yard to the NU 5-yard line to kick start the 28-3 scoring run for the Gophers. Special teams gaffes nearly cost NU the win, after a long Perich return allowed Minnesota to get into field goal range. The Gophers missed the game-tying attempt. It was close to being much different, though.

Sitting at 28-13, Northwestern was risking a blowout loss. Stone had a response in him, though.

He engineered a nine-play, 86-yard touchdown drive that ended with a two-point conversion. Stone kick-started the drive into gear with a 38-yard pass to Hayden Eligon II. He finished it with a four-yard toss to Griffin Wilde.

That was the spark Northwestern needed. That was the start of the Wildcats’ own 22-0 scoring run that gave them the lead 35-28. Braun’s offense came through.

It was an example of the season in a nutshell: forget about the slow start, worry about the present day.

"To me, that was the catalyst," Braun said. "They got the ball back, put a drive together and now it's back to a one-score game. Let's go."

Braun credited Stone for creating most of that spark.

The quarterback is one part of the entire team. But, Stone’s presence has meant plenty for that locker room in the middle of a critical season for Braun at Northwestern.

"It speaks to Preston's Stone, but it also speaks to our entire locker room," Braun said. "Preston is a special young man that I think would be the first one to tell you that like his time here at Northwestern has had a tremendous impact on him. He's also had a tremendous impact on his teammates. But, you don't come into a program for one year – (he’s) only have been here for 10 months – and have that type of attitude unless you are coming into the locker room full of an incredible group of young men."

Offense, defense and special teams, those players begin to feel it.

You can’t blame them either. Stone was a pristine 15-for-15 passing in the second half. He was deadly accurate, and it wasn’t just easy throws either. He stretched the field to Eligon and Wilde. He included tight end Hunter Welcing over the middle. He didn’t hesitate to let his playmakers make plays.

"Being a defensive player, just like being able to watch him and go out there and ball out, I just had so much confidence in him," NU defensive lineman Michael Kilbane said. "It was really awesome just to see him and our whole offense just click on also cylinders."

Big picture view:

This was a performance Northwestern needed.

The ‘Cats were in an offensive slump. They haven’t scored more than 22 points since the win over Louisiana-Monroe and were mired in a three-game losing streak.

Now, the Battle for the Hat comes next and then the postseason follows for a team that put it all together to beat Minnesota.

"I think this might be the most complete offensive game we've ever been a part of in college football," Stone said. "The O-line kept my jersey clean all day. Receivers are making plays, the beast (Caleb Komolafe) and Joe (Joseph Himon II) were toting the ball, and so I’m just super grateful to come out and play with these guys."

Regardless of what happens against Illinois in Champaign, Northwestern is guaranteed one more game. They get to spend more time with each other in December in a moment that could define the future of the NU program.

Stone delivered it for Northwestern. The growth the ‘Cats put together since Week 1 – and even in the past three weeks after losses to USC, Michigan and Nebraska – was validated properly thanks to a masterclass from the transfer quarterback.

"We have been tireless in just trying to continue to push the needle of how we can continue to grow as a football program in this new landscape," Braun said. "We got a lot of work to do, but ultimately we only get one opportunity with this group of young men. The validation that you're talking about, securing a bowl game, you can't understate that."