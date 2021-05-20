Northwestern football to open 2022 season in Ireland

Northwestern University will take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers in Ireland to begin their 2022 college football season, officials announced Thursday.

The Big Ten showdown will be held Aug. 27, 2022, at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

The Wildcats will be recognized as the home team in their first ever football game played outside the United States.

"This is an incredible opportunity for our entire University community, from student-athletes to coaches, alumni and fans," Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald said in a statement. "We are thrilled that our program will get to experience the beautiful Irish culture, while we continue to help grow the game of college football on a global stage. It’s an honor to be included in this once-in-a-lifetime event, and we can’t wait to have the Northwestern faithful join us in one of the world’s most amazing settings."

The winner of the game will be awarded the Keough-Naughton trophy that honors Don Keough and Martin Naughton

Tickets are currently only available through travel packages listed here.