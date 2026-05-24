Northwestern lacrosse rallies in fourth quarter to win ninth national championship

Northwestern lacrosse was right at home on Sunday afternoon.

The Wildcats were playing at home, down 11-9 in the fourth quarter with a national title on the line. That final frame featured a perfectly timed comeback and title-winning defense as NU earned its place at the top.

For the second time in four seasons, and for the ninth time in program history, Northwestern lacrosse defeated North Carolina 14-11 to win the NCAA National Championship game.

The backstory:

It was a perfect day for revenge on the lakefront.

NU played in front of 8,316 spectators at Martin Stadium. That was a lacrosse record for the Wildcats, as the national title game was a rematch of last year's title game between North Carolina and Northwestern.

This time, Northwestern reclaimed its title.

Junior midfielder Taylor Lapointe put Northwestern up early with two goals. But, North Carolina's Eliza Osburn scored two unassisted goals to help cut the ‘Cats’ lead to 4-3 after the first quarter.

NU watched as senior attacker Lucy Munro needed to be helped off the field near the end of the first quarter. She left the game on crutches. From there, UNC took control.

The Tar Heels outscored NU 8-5 in the second and third quarters to lead 11-9 entering the final quarter of the season. Four different UNC players scored in the third quarter.

The fourth quarter was the the difference.

Senior attacker Madison Taylor set a championship game record with six assists on the afternoon. Freshman attacker Gabriella McCollester shined in the fourth quarter, scoring two fourth-quarter goals. She led all NU players with four goals in the title game.

McCollester tied the game at 11, and put NU up 13-11. The offense pulled the ‘Cats ahead, but NU’s defense held strong.

North Carolina attacker Caroline Godine scored to tie the game at 12, but the goal was overturned. Godine was given a yellow card, and NU had a one-player advantage. UNC's Addison Pattillo was also given a yellow card with just over four minutes left in the game, giving NU another advantage.

Taylor's lone goal added insurance with 1:18 left in the title game, and put NU up 14-11.

From there, Northwestern counted down the seconds. The 'Cats treated their home crowd to a national championship.

"This is the best crowd in the world," Taylor said on ESPN after winning it all.

By the numbers:

This is the ninth national title for NU Lacrosse Coach Kelly Amonte Hiller. She won titles in 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2012, 2023 and, now, 2026.

Sunday was also the 14th consecutive win for NU, dating back to March 21 at Oregon.