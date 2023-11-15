Northwestern names David Braun as new head football coach

article

Northwestern University officially has a new head football coach.

David Braun, 38, will be introduced as the 30th head football coach in the school's history on Thursday at noon.

Braun joined Northwestern in January as the team's defensive coordinator and then was named interim head coach for the 2023 season in July.

As interim head coach, Braun led the Wildcats to a 5-5 record.

"We asked Dave to support our student-athletes this season, and he has done an exceptional job," said Northwestern University President Michael Schill. "Under his guidance, Northwestern’s football team has exceeded expectations on the field and excelled in the classroom. The turnaround he has led, under very difficult circumstances, is nothing short of phenomenal."

Braun is the first Northwestern head coach to win five games in his first season since Walter McCornack in 1903, school officials said.

"I am truly honored for the opportunity to continue leading Northwestern's football program," Braun said. "Over the past five months, having the chance to lead this group has been the opportunity of a lifetime. Moving forward, my mission is to build on this positive momentum, aiming to create one of the best experiences in college football for our student-athletes."

Braun, 38, is the tenth-youngest coach in the Football Bowl Subdivision and the second-youngest in the Big Ten.

Before Northwestern, Braun served as defensive coordinator at North Dakota State University for four seasons and in 2021, he was named the Football Scoop FCS Defensive Coordinator of the Year.