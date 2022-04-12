HEAR IT: Northwestern star receives call from Tom Brady after getting drafted

Northwestern basketball star Veronica Burton was selected No. 7 overall in the WNBA Draft by the Dallas Wings and that moment was coupled with a phone call from one of the greatest pro athletes of all time.

Tom Brady called Burton to congratulate her on making it to the pros. Burton is a Newton, Massachusetts, native. Brady told her he knew her father from his time with the New England Patriots. Steve Burton is a reporter for WBZ-TV in the Boston area.

"Hey Veronica, what’s up? I just wanted to congratulate you on being drafted. The four-time Big Ten steals leader, I know you’re a finalist for the Nancy Lieberman Award, an All-American, and now you’re in the WNBA. Congrats to you," Brady said.

Veronica Burton is selected seventh overall by the Dallas Wings during the 2022 WNBA Draft on April 11, 2022, in New York. (Alex Nahorniak-Svenski/NBAE via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"I know the Burton family very well. I’ve known your dad for a long time, your brother [Austin]. Just know that I’m always cheering you from afar and I wish you the best of luck. You had an amazing career and we know you embody everything about the spirit of community. It will take you a long way in life, it will take you a long way in your basketball career and it will take you a long way in your family."

Veronica Burton was glowing after the call from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star.

"That was Tom Brady, the GOAT – greatest player of all time – wishing me a congratulations. That means more than anything. He’s the best," she said.

Tom Brady celebrates after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Burton was a standout player for the Wildcats during her senior season. She was averaging 17.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game. She also led Division 1 in steals per game, averaging 4.

Veronica Burton of the Dallas Wings poses for a photo during the 2022 WNBA Draft on April 11, 2022, in New York. (Alex Nahorniak-Svenski/NBAE via Getty Images / Getty Images) Expand

The Wings were 14-18 last season and were ousted from the playoffs by the eventual champion Chicago Sky.

